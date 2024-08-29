Burnley have had an offer for Millwall’s Zian Fleming turned down as Scott Parker looks to strengthen his squad on Deadline Day.

It has been an incredibly busy period for the Clarets, with Zeki Amdouni becoming the 20th player to leave the club as he sealed a move to Benfica on Thursday evening.

Whilst some departures were inevitable following relegation, the past week or so has been remarkable for Burnley, and it’s left fans concerned about how this season will play out.

So, even though more exits could be on the cards, there is a real demand for incomings, and Parker will be keen on bringing in attacking reinforcements.

And, it appears Flemming is a target for Burnley, as journalist Rich Cawley has revealed that Millwall have turned down an offer for the Dutch attacking midfielder, which was an initial loan with an obligation to make it a permanent switch in 12 months time.

Zian Flemming’s time at Millwall

Flemming will be well known to Championship fans, as he has spent the past two years at The Den, and it’s fair to say that he has had a mixed time with the Londoners.

The 26-year-old was outstanding in his first campaign, as he found the net 15 times for Millwall as they fell short in their push for the play-offs.

Such form caught the eye, and Vincent Kompany did try to bring Flemming to Turf Moor following Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League, but a deal couldn’t be agreed.

Zian Flemming's Millwall Championship Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 43 15 3 2023/24 46 7 5

The previous campaign was tougher, both for Flemming and the side. Nevertheless, he still recorded seven goals and five assists as the Lions battled to stay in the league.

Zian Flemming could flourish at Burnley

You can understand why Millwall don’t want to sell, particularly at this stage of the window, but Flemming could thrive at Burnley if the move does happen.

It should be said that the Lions aren’t the most expansive side, so that should be noted when you look at how he struggled in his second season.

At Burnley, he may get more opportunities, and there’s no denying Flemming is a technically gifted player, and he is also intelligent with his movement, finding space, and he has composure in front of goal.

Therefore, he could become a key player for Parker, and playing in a more attacking side could enable the ex-Ajax youngster to hit the heights that he did in the 2022/23 season.

Millwall must demand a big fee for Zian Flemming

Flemming remains an important figure for Millwall, and the timing is far from ideal, so they should stand firm when it comes to trying to retain the player.

Of course, everyone has a price, but it’s going to be difficult for Millwall to find a replacement on the final day. Plus, they know Burnley are in a position where they have the funds to strengthen, and they are also desperate for attackers to help the squad.

So, it will be interesting to see if they return with another bid, and if they can get a deal over the line for Flemming.