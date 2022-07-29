Burnley knocked back in initial transfer attempts for 17-cap international

Burnley have seen their first attempt to sign Scotland international defender Jack Hendry knocked back, according to a report from the Daily Mail – per the Daily Record’s live transfer blog (July 29, 8:45am).

The Clarets, whose Championship campaign kicks off this evening with an away trip to Huddersfield Town, are in the market for a new centre-back following the departure of Nathan Collins earlier in July to Wolves.

Vincent Kompany’s interest in Hendry is not that new though, with Football League World exclusively reporting in June that the Lancashire outfit were plotting a move for Hendry, who has amassed 17 caps for his national side.

And it was revealed by our sources just a few days ago that the club were now ready to press on and make their move for the Club Brugge man, which they duly have done.

Despite their initial efforts though, Burnley have been knocked back in their attempts to bring Hendry to Turf Moor, as they clearly need to do more to entice the Belgian outfit to cash in.

Hendry made 23 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last season and also started in all six of Brugge’s UEFA Champions League group games.

The Verdict

Hendry has quite clearly been on the radar of Vincent Kompany – who has completed multiple raids of Belgium’s top flight – for a while.

The Clarets though have clearly not offered enough money to tempt Club Brugge into selling and more must be done to secure the deal.

Kompany has plenty of options to choose from at centre-backs, but a few of those in CJ Egan-Riley and Bobby Thomas are untried and untested at Championship level.

You can see why the new Burnley boss wants to add some more experience to that back-line, and from how Burnley have aggressively approached the transfer window this summer, you get the feeling that if they really want Hendry, then they will get him.