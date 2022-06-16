Burnley facing uphill battle to keep key figure as Premier League side eye swoop

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is attracting interest from Newcastle United, according to a report from Sky Sports.

It is understood that the Magpies are keen to bolster their goalkeeping options this summer as they look to push on in the top-flight next season under the guidance of manager Eddie Howe.

Pope is believed to be keen to secure a move to a Premier League side as he aims to earn a spot in England’s squad for the World Cup which is set to take place in Qatar later this year.

Newcastle were recently linked with a move for Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson.

However, with Henderson on the verge of sealing a loan move to Nottingham Forest, the Magpies have now turned their attention to Pope.

Pope has established himself as a key player for Burnley since joining the club in 2016 following a spell at Charlton Athletic.

During the previous campaign, Pope made 36 appearances in the Premier League for the Clarets whilst he also represented the club in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Although Pope’s current deal at Turf Moor is set to run until 2023, Burnley do have an option to further his stay for another year.

Therefore, the Clarets will be able to seek a sizeable fee for the keeper if they are open to the possibility of selling him this summer.

The Verdict

When you consider that Newcastle are able to offer Pope the chance of participating in the Premier League next season, it is fair to say that Burnley are facing an uphill battle to keep him at the club.

Whereas the Clarets will be able to call upon the services of Wayne Hennessey, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Norris next season, this particular trio may not be able to replicate the performance levels that Pope has produced for the club in recent years.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Burnley should only be looking to sanction Pope’s departure if they receive a significant amount of money for him which could be utilised to strengthen other areas of their squad.

Having parted ways with a plethora of players earlier this month, the Clarets will need to get their recruitment spot-on this summer in order to have a chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the Championship later this year.