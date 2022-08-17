Burnley facing delay in transfer acquisition of 22-year-old

Burnley‘s pursuit of Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov has been delayed due to the 22-year-old having visa issues to enter the United Kingdom, ZVW have reported.

The North Macedonia international, who has 17 caps to his name for his country, is in the final stages of agreeing a move to the Clarets following initial interest from the Championship side last month.

And despite Vincent Kompany adding both Manuel Benson and Nathan Tella to his ranks this month, Churlinov is also on the verge of strengthening the Belgian’s wide options, with an initial fee of €3.5 million (£2.95 million) rising potentially to €5 million (£4.2 million) agreed with Stuttgart.

The German club’s sporting director Sven Mislintat confirmed earlier in the week that the wide player was closing in on a move to Burnley, and now there is just a medical to complete before he becomes a Clarets player.

Churlinov though, who spent last season on loan in the second tier of German football with Schalke, is yet to arrive on British shores due to visa problems, although he automatically qualifies for a work permit to become a Burnley player as he qualifies for 18 points on the new GBE system, with the amount needed being 15.

The Verdict

Even though Churlinov has been unable to get into the country as of now, there should be no issues in regards to him actually signing for Burnley.

With his contract at Stuttgart, international appearances and minutes for Schalke last season, the versatile forward easily qualifies for a work permit – it’s just now the medical to sort out.

Looking at the most recent Burnley performances, it’s clear that they do need some more creativity having not really shown their true potential yet.

Churlinov could be one of the players who helps Burnley to put two or even three goals past teams in the coming weeks, but he may also need time to acclimatise to English football.