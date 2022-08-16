Burnley face competition for 24-year-old

Burnley have already come to an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for Jovane Cabral but now face competition from Real Valladolid and Greek giants Olympiacos for his signature, according to a newspaper report from Record.

The Clarets are seemingly on the prowl for another wide player following the departures of Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet, though the latter often played up top for the relegated side before his switch to West Ham United.

Aaron Lennon also left the club on the expiration of his contract this summer, though Manuel Benson and Nathan Tella have both joined as reinforcements out wide.

The hardest Burnley FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 What year were Burnley founded? 1862 1872 1882 1892

Vincent Kompany isn’t done in the transfer market either just yet, with a centre-back seeming to be at the top of his priority list at this stage after a bid was submitted for Metz man Boubakar Kouyate, having also been in the race for Sepp van den Berg.

According to Record (via Sport Witness), they could be close to sealing another winger though with the second-tier outfit and Sporting agreeing a deal and the former submitting a second contract offer to the player in a bid to lure him to Turf Moor.

Their efforts could end up being in vain though with Valladolid and Olympiacos now in the race, though the latter are thought to be holding back at this stage as they prepare a late summer swoop.

The Verdict:

If Cabral rejects another contract offer, it will surely be time for the Clarets to move on because they won’t want to recruit a player who isn’t genuinely excited to join the club.

Even the rejection of the first offer may be a red flag, so it will be interesting to see whether this move does actually materialise or not, though they aren’t exactly in desperate need of more wingers at this stage.

Kompany may benefit from having more depth in this area though and with the club generating a considerable amount of funds from player sales this summer, they can afford to go the extra mile to try and get this deal over the line.

The big positive is the fact this seems to be a personal deal and that’s a good thing considering they already have three loanees on their books at this stage.

Although that isn’t a huge number, there’s every chance all three will go on to shine for their parent clubs in the future if they can perform well this term so they need to switch their attention to longer-term buys instead.