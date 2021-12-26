Burnley eyeing up transfer swoop for Sunderland talent

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has caught the attention of Premier League outfit Burnley, who are planning a January transfer move for him according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old has been watched by Clarets’ scout Martin Hodge and he was left suitably impressed according to the report.

A graduate of the Black Cats’ academy, Neil made his senior debut in 2018 but only made his league bow for the club in March with back-to-back cameo appearances off the bench.

After featuring in pre-season under Lee Johnson though, Neil has been a regular for Sunderland this season in the centre of midfield, scoring three times and supplying eight assists in all competitions in 28 outings.

Neil also starred in Sunderland’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Arsenal last week – the third tier side lost 5-1 but the youngster gave a good account of himself.

Per The Sun, Sean Dyche’s side are planning an offer of around £3 million for Neil’s services and could also offer to loan him back to the Stadium of Light for the remainder of the season.

The Verdict

With Sunderland’s ambitions to get back to the Championship as soon as possible, they’d be foolish to accept this offer if it arrives.

Thanks to the takeover of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus earlier this year there is money to spend if needed and on top of that they need to keep their prized assets as well.

If another Premier League club came in for Neil, perhaps a bigger one, then his head could be turned but both Burnley and Sunderland could potentially be in the same league next season.

That means it may not be a worthwhile move for Neil should Burnley firm up their interest and for £3 million Sunderland would probably laugh at that offer.