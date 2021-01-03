Burnley eyeing up transfer swoop for Derby County ace

Fresh off the back of their American takeover, Burnley have been linked with a move for Derby County youngster Jason Knight, according to The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21, pg. 57).

Investment firm ALK Capital confirmed their capture of the East Lancashire club on New Year’s Day, giving Sean Dyche fresh hope of reinvigorating his team as they battle potential relegation from the top flight.

Dyche has never really been given the funds to majorly strengthen his Clarets side over the years, with the club’s past board choosing to strengthen the infrastructure instead of investing it into the playing squad.

But all that could be about to change, with new chairman Alan Pace confirming that Dyche will be backed this month.

And a new face in the engine room could be the first port of call, as 19-year-old Knight is apparently on the radar of Burnley after impressing for the Rams under caretaker boss Wayne Rooney.

Derby had a nightmare start to the season under Phillip Cocu but England legend Rooney has got them back on track, and Knight has been a key part of his team, whether that be in attacking midfield or playing off the wing.

His versatility could come in key and with Dyche short in depth on the flanks, the Republic of Ireland international could very easily make an instant impact at Turf Moor.

Knight wouldn’t be cheap though. He turns 20 next month and has significant potential, and with Derby set for a takeover themselves from Bin Zayed International, they have no real reason to sell one of their top prospects.

The Verdict

Knight has started all but one league game for Derby this season, which is some going for a teenager.

A youngster playing at that kind of level and intensity was always going to attract admirers, and Burnley could do a lot worse than make a move for him this month.

Dyche has always been an admirer of British talent, and with new work permit rules in place for foreign talent entering English football, more Premier League clubs may now come circling for the EFL’s best young stars – so don’t be surprised if Burnley aren’t the only club wanting to capture Knight.