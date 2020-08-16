Burnley eyeing up transfer move for Huddersfield Town player

Burnley are interested in making a move to sign Huddersfield Town’s promising midfielder Lewis O’Brien this summer, according The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

O’Brien enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign with Huddersfield last season in the Championship and played an integral role in helping the Terriers maintain their second tier status, with the 21-year-old excelling at the base of midfield and scoring two goals and registering four assists in 38 appearances.

Burnley could be in need of adding to their midfield options this window having seen Jeff Hendrick depart Turf Moor on a free transfer, which leaves them with only Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood and Josh Brownhill as real options at the heart of their midfield two – and O’Brien could be the right sort of option to come in and add to their squad.

It is thought that O’Brien is sort of player with potential that Burnley are targeting this window, with Sean Dyche feeling that the midfielder is the right sort of player to add to his squad, but that it could come down to how much the Terriers are wanting for the talented 21-year-old.

Burnley. Very interested in excellent young midfielder O'Brien at Huddersfield. Dyche type. Depends on price. Kind of player Clarets wants on their budget. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2020

The verdict

This would be a real blow for Huddersfield were they to lose O’Brien who has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in the Championship over the course of last season, but you can certainly see why the midfielder is attracting Premier League interest.

Burnley could be a very good destination for the midfielder to continue his development, with Dyche having proven he can improve young talented players over the last few years, and the midfielder’s energy and work rate, as well as his quality in possession, would certainly be the sort of qualities that the Clarets look for.

Huddersfield should not sell O’Brien on the cheap though, with the midfielder key to their prospects of building on last season’s performance, so it remains to be seen whether Burnley will want to stretch their resources enough to make a deal happen.