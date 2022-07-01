Burnley eyeing up transfer deal for 27-cap international goalkeeper

Fresh off securing the signature of Manchester City defender CJ Egan-Riley, Burnley are aiming to strike another deal with the Premier League champions – this time for goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, according to The Athletic.

New Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was always expected to raid his former club for multiple players, and Muric is the third to reportedly enter his sights following confirmation of Egan-Riley’s arrival and Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ imminent acquisition on loan.

23-year-old Muric signed for City in 2015 from Swiss outfit Grasshopper, but has only played five times for their senior side – all in the League Cup during the 2018-19 campaign – due to Ederson being the first-choice stopper at the Etihad Stadium.

Muric, who has amassed 27 caps for the Kosovan national side, has spent time out on loan at five different clubs – including at then-Championship Nottingham Forest in 2019, where he barely featured – and most recently he has been at Turkish top flight side Adana Demirspor.

The towering goalkeeper appeared 31 times in the Super Lig last season, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding just 38 times.

Demirspor are interested in securing the services of Muric again, but Burnley are trying to win the battle for his signature, although it’s unclear as to whether the Lancashire outfit are pursuing a loan move or a permanent deal.

The Verdict

Following Nick Pope’s departure to Newcastle United, it is important for Burnley to replace him this summer.

Wayne Hennessey and Bailey Peacock-Farrell both remain on the books at Turf Moor, but Kompany may think that neither are good enough to be the club’s first-choice next season.

After a few disappointing loan spells, Muric really impressed in Turkey last season, and now he may be ready for another crack at England following his unproductive time at Forest a few years ago.

If Burnley are able to bring him into the fold, then it would represent really good business – the Kosovo international is a major presence in-between the sticks and at the age of 23, he still has plenty of time to improve.