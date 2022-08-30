Burnley eyeing up Swansea City player ahead of transfer deadline

Burnley are interested in raiding their Championship rivals Swansea City for striker Michael Obafemi before the transfer window shuts on Thursday night, TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has reported.

However, there could be a major stumbling block in terms of the price that the South Wales club want, with an asking price of £12 million placed upon the head of the Republic of Ireland international.

Obafemi has only been a Swansea player for one year, having signed for a seven-figure fee from Southampton which was between £1.5 million and £2 million.

Having endured a tough start to his life at the Swansea.com Stadium with just one goal in his first 13 appearances, Obafemi’s scoring prowess exploded into life in February, ending the campaign with 11 goals in his last 19 outings.

Burnley have been looking to sign a centre-forward all summer, with a deal for DR Congo international Jackson Muleka falling through in July and have been linked with various names since, with just Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes as out-and-out options for Vincent Kompany.

The Verdict

Whilst Obafemi has showed that he knows where the back of the net is when he gets on a run of form, £12 million is a very steep price.

Perhaps Burnley could negotiate it down and include a few add-ons, but for someone who has only scored 17 league career goals in his career so far it is a big price to pay.

With their pursuit of Callum O’Hare earlier in the summer though, we know Burnley have money to spend from sales they have made, even after signing multiple players for seven-figure fees.

Swansea rely on player trading to keep a positive cash flow, and whilst Joel Piroe was the player that was expected to attract interest as we close on the transfer deadline, perhaps instead it will be Obafemi who potentially departs.