Burnley eyeing transfer raid on north-west rivals for 23-year-old defender

Burnley are interested in signing Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel this summer, journalist Alan Nixon has reported, via Patreon.

The Clarets are preparing for life back in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, as they target a swift return to the top-flight.

Now it seems that even though they are yet to officially appoint the heavily linked Vincent Kompany as their new manager, they are still working towards potential signings in the transfer market.

According to this latest update, Burnley are keen to complete a deal for Gabriel, after he caught the eye with his attacking play from full-back.

Gabriel initially joined Blackpool on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2020, and made that move permanent around 12 months later.

In total, the 23-year-old has made 56 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders, scoring once in that time.

As things stand, there are three years remaining on Gabriel’s contract with Blackpool, who have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at Bloomfield Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

It is also suggested that a move for Gabriel could see Connor Roberts leave Burnley, as the Welsh international could apparently return to the Premier League if the club find an alternative option.

The Verdict

Gabriel does certainly have the potential to be a good signing for Burnley.

The 23-year-old showed last season for Blackpool that he is a solid option at Championship level, with that ability to get his side forward as well, so he could be a useful addition at Turf Moor.

However, Blackpool may be reluctant to let him go easily given how important he could be to their side, and with so long remaining on his contract, they are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in.

As a result, you get the feeling that Burnley may have to come up with a big fee here, if they are to win this particular transfer battle.