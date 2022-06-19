Burnley eyeing transfer move for player previously linked with Tottenham

Burnley are interested in making a summer move for Oxford United centre-back Luke McNally, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets are seemingly in need of central defensive reinforcements, with James Tarkowski set to imminently depart, whilst Ben Mee could also head for pastures new this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been interested in a move for the McNally in the build-up to the summer, with the Premier League giants tabling a seven-figure bid for the 22-year-old back in March.

The Clarets, now under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany, will be striving for an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, with McNally certainly representing someone who can grow with the ambitions of the club.

A progressive central defender with great technical ability and composure, McNally also wins the majority of his aerial and ground duels.

The verdict

This would be a very impressive signing for Burnley to make, with McNally proving to be one of the best defenders in League One last season.

Confident when in possession, he possesses the passing range and ball-carrying abilities needed in the modern day game, proving to be confident in tight scenarios.

Most of the Championship clubs would be boosted by the arrival of a player like McNally, whilst his age suggests his best years are still ahead of him.

A Championship move, to a club who are likely to be operating at the top end of the division, would seemingly be the best next best move for the young defender this summer.