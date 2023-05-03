This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Newly-promoted Burnley have joined the list of sides monitoring James McAtee ahead of the summer.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that along with the Clarets, a host of Premier League sides are interested in the Man City youngster.

McAtee has, of course, spent the 2022/23 campaign out on loan with Sheffield United.

With the Burnley links in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed a potential move to Turf Moor for McAtee.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think there is definitely potential there for this to be a good move.

McAtee has done excellently in the Championship with Sheffield United and probably does deserve a chance to test himself in the top flight after this season.

However, given that game time is going to be hard to come by at City, given the level of talent they have at their disposal, a loan move to a Premier League side could make sense.

It would be interesting to see how Kompany integrated him into his system, were he to join the club, given the likes of Brownhill and Twine are already at Turf Moor.

The Clarets look as though they will have to act fast to get this one done, too, with several clubs keen.

Brett Worthington

McAtee would be a very exciting signing for Burnley this summer.

When you consider the performances that McAtee has put in at Sheffield United this season, it is no surprise that teams have taken notice ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The 20-year-old joining Burnley either on a permanent or temporary basis would be a great signing for Burnley. He would bring technical quality to the team and that youthful, energetic spirit.

There may be doubts about whether he is ready for the Premier League, but McAtee took to life in the Championship very well, and that is a demanding league. So, under Vincent Kompany in the Premier League, McAtee could thrive at Turf Moor.

Ned Holmes

James McAtee is a very exciting young player and someone that could thrive under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany at Burnley.

With Josh Brownhill and Scott Twine already at the club, I'm not convinced that attacking midfield is an area that needs improvement, but the chance to sign a 20-year-old of McAtee's talent is hard to resist.

As a loan signing, it's not one that excites me terribly from a Clarets perspective.

That's not to say he's not an exciting player but more that I'm not sure it's a position of need for them heading into next season.