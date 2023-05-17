Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is eyeing up a reunion with Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from The Sun.

It is understood that Lokonga is surplus to requirements at the Emirates after falling out of favour with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

After being limited to just six Premier League appearances during the first half of the 2022/23 season, Lokonga was loaned out to Crystal Palace in January.

The midfielder has since gone on to feature on nine occasions for the Eagles at this level.

Since Roy Hodgson's return to Selhurst Park in March, Lokonga has only been utilised twice by the Palace boss.

Palace are said to be reluctant to pursue a permanent move for the 23-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

When did Burnley boss Vincent Kompany previously work with Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga?

Kompany worked with Lokonga during his time in charge of Belgian side Anderlecht.

During the 2020/21 season, the midfielder was selected to feature by Kompany on 36 occasions.

The Clarets boss revealed that he recommended Lokonga to Arteta ahead of the midfielder's switch to Arsenal.

Kompany is expected to be backed in the transfer window by Burnley's hierarchy and is said to be confident in his ability to get the best out of Lokonga if a move for the Gunners man is finalised this summer.

As per this particular report, Lokonga is valued at £15m by Arsenal, who are keen to reshuffle their midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

According to The Times, Lokonga is one of a host of players who the Gunners are willing to offload in the coming months.

Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and Nicolas Pepe could also be allowed to leave the club.

Would Albert Sambi Lokonga be a good signing for Burnley?

While Lokonga has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, there is no reason why the midfielder cannot go on to make a positive impact at Turf Moor later this year if he joins the Clarets.

Having now made 34 appearances in the Premier League, Lokonga knows what it takes to compete at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running at Burnley.

The midfielder could go on to make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Kompany who has managed to nurture the talent of a host of Burnley's players during his time in charge of the club.