Burnley are eyeing yet another Rangers star as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

That is according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who report that the Clarets are interested in bringing Alfredo Morelos to Turf Moor this summer.

Vincent Kompany's side have already been linked with a move for Ryan Kent on a free transfer, and it appears now that they are also targeting the Colombian when his current deal expires at Ibrox come the end of June.

With the Morelos links in mind, two of my FLW colleagues and I have assessed a potential Burnley move for the 26-year-old forward below.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don't think this is a 'sure thing' by any chance in terms of being a good signing for Burnley.

Morelos is obviously a very fiery character and one that could divide opinion among the club's supporters.

Furthermore, he hasn't been a regular starter at Rangers this year.

But, what is undeniable is that Morelos, when given the opportunity to do so, scores and creates goals, and those are valuable traits to have as a player.

Indeed, during his time at Rangers, Morelos has netted 122 goals and registered 58 assists in 263 matches.

Now of course, those goals aren't in the Premier League, but a proven top-flight goalscorer in England is going to set you back considerable millions.

When you factor in that Morelos will be available on a free, this could well be a gamble worth taking for Vincent Kompany's side.

Declan Harte

Burnley signed Lyle Taylor and Michael Obafemi in the winter window but neither have earned a league start since joining the Clarets.

Adding a forward of Morelos’ standard would be an upgrade on those two options and would show how seriously Kompany wants to take the Premier League that he is willing to already seek upgrades.

The Colombian is also out of contract which would make this a very appealing transfer from a business point of view.

The forward has European pedigree and has played a key role in Rangers getting back to the forefront of Scottish football.

Morelos would be an exciting signing and one that could improve Kompany’s side as they begin preparations for life back in the top flight.

Josh Cole

While Morelos has achieved a great deal of success during his spell with Rangers, Burnley ought to steer clear of making a move for the forward this summer.

Given that the Colombian has yet to make his bow in English football, there is no guarantee that he will be able to make a positive impact in the Premier League for the Clarets next season.

Furthermore, Morelos’ temperament is also a concern, as he has been shown eight red cards while representing Rangers.

Instead of taking a risk on the forward, Burnley should instead be looking to sign an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in an attacking sense in the Premier League this summer.