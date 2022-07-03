Burnley eyeing swoop for 24-year-old midfielder in case of potential departure

Burnley are interested in signing Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

O’Hare first joined Coventry on loan from Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, making that move permanent 12 months later.

In total, the 24-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 22 assists in 135 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues.

Now it seems as though those performances, are starting to attract plenty of attention in the midfielder from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Burnley are taking an interest in O’Hare, and could make a bid for the 24-year-old, if Dwight McNeil is sold during the window.

Reports from elsewhere have suggested that McNeil is expected to leave Burnley this summer, following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

There are still two years remaining on O’Hare’s contract with Coventry, and it is thought that Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is willing to make a big offer for the midfielder, to see of potential interest from elsewhere.

The Verdict

This could be a rather good signing for Burnley if they are able to get it done.

It would be no surprise if they were to lose the likes of McNeil and Maxwel Cornet this summer, following their relegation from the Premier League.

That would of course leave the Clarets needing to add some extra spark and creativity to their squad, something that O’Hare has certainly shown he can provide in the Championship.

Indeed, given the fee that would likely have to be involved if this deal is to be completed, this would feel like something of a statement of intent from Burnley, meaning it could be well worth pursuing for the club.