Burnley are lining up a summer move for Wolfsburg defender Paulo Otavio, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

The Clarets, along with Al Sadd, CSKA Moscow and Mallorca, have "shown interest" in the Brazilian and are reportedly preparing to make a bid.

Otavio's contract at Wolfsburg expires at the end of the season and although he has been offered a new deal, he is yet to agree an extension.

The 28-year-old has been a regular this season at left-back, registering five assists in 27 appearances in all competitions, helping Wolfsburg to eighth in the Bundesliga.

However, he will miss the rest of the season after suffering a "serious injury to his left ankle", which will keep him out for an "indefinite period of time".

Burnley have already been promoted to the Premier League and secured the Championship title with a 1-0 win over local rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

What is the latest on Paulo Otavio's future?

It is not the first time Otavio has been linked with a move away from the Volkswagen Arena, with UOL claiming that Mallorca, Besiktas and Union Berlin were previously interested but could not reach an agreement due to Otavio's wage demands.

When asked about reports that Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and French outfit Nice were keen on him in January, Otavio told WAZ: "That’s true, but I’m still here. A lot of clubs see that I’m on a free transfer in the summer. So, there is already one request for me that comes in."

Otavio also confirmed that he would like to leave Wolfsburg in the summer, although he admitted there is still a chance he may stay at the club.

"I want to be free in my head. The topic is on my mind. I want to perform well on the pitch and be able to ignore the topic," Otavio said.

"There is no such thing [deadline to decide future] for me. Whether I’ll stay or end up going – I really don’t know at the moment. But what I do know is: I will give everything for this club until the end."

Would Paulo Otavio be a good signing for Burnley?

Otavio would be a great signing for Burnley and his experience of playing top flight football in Germany will be useful to the Clarets as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

With uncertainty over the future of Ian Maatsen, left-back could be a position in need of strengthening in the summer and Otavio seems like an excellent option should they fail to secure a return for the Chelsea loanee.

The fact that Otavio has a number of clubs chasing his signature is a significant endorsement of his abilities, with Brighton's interest perhaps the biggest indication of his talent given the Seagulls' outstanding track record of recruitment.

It seems like it will not be an easy deal to do given Otavio's reported wage demands, while his injury may prove to be a deterrent if he is sidelined long-term, but he could be another shrewd addition by the Clarets if they can get it over the line.