With the Championship season over, Burnley's full focus is now on the Premier League challenge that lies ahead.

The Clarets will be desperate to ensure they stay up in the top flight, and as such, the club are already looking at additions to their squad.

Interestingly, one name that has emerged as a potential signing is Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

As per Football Insider, the Clarets are keen on a loan deal for the 20-year-old, who spent the 2022/23 campaign out at Bolton Wanderers.

With that transfer link in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not Trafford would be a good addition for the Clarets this summer.

Justin Peach

It was a surprise to see Trafford linked with a move to Burnley considering their recent promotion to the Premier League. Coupled with his inexperience, there might be better equipped options out there for the clarets.

One of the key performers last season was Aro Muric. The Kosovan international was a big reason as to why Burnley were able to build from the back and considering his impact and Trafford’s inexperience, it’s unlikely he will displace him next season.

For Trafford, it would make sense to join a club where he’s guaranteed to be number one next season, with a Championship loan the next natural step for the year-old.

It seems too big of a risk to make Trafford an automatic starter from a Burnley perspective, and Trafford needs regular game time to continue his development and build on his incredibly productive spell at Bolton Wanderers.

It makes sense for both parties to avoid this move for now, but it could be one that is revisited should Trafford perform well at his next destination, wherever that may be.

Josh Cole

Burnley should only be looking to sign Trafford this summer if they view him as a long-term investment.

With the Clarets set to make their return to the top-flight, Trafford is unlikely to force his way into their starting eleven at this stage of his career due to the presence of Arijanet Muric and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who have both featured at a higher level than the 20-year-old.

In order to receive a sufficient amount of game-time, Trafford will need to be loaned out immediately by Burnley to a team in a lower division.

Having excelled in League One for Bolton Wanderers this season, a temporary move to a Championship club would represent a natural progression for Trafford.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Whilst I definitely believe Burnley can improve on Arijanet Muric as their number one goalkeeper in terms of experience, Trafford clearly wouldn't be the answer in that sense.

He is undoubtedly a bright talent and has a big future, but at 20-years-old, I'm not convinced he would be a huge upgrade on Muric yet, and it is a big ask for him to step up from League One to the Premier League.

We have seen it done with Gavin Bazunu last summer, but having conceded 56 goals in 32 Premier League matches, in hindsight, perhaps it wasn't the wisest move.

I think it would make more sense for Burnley to look for a more experienced option, and for Trafford to make a loan move to a Championship side next season, as opposed to a team in the Premier League.