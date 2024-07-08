Burnley are interested in signing Liverpool centre back Nat Phillips in this summer's transfer window.

That's according to a report from The Athletic, who say it could cost around £8million to sign the 27-year-old.

Having come through the youth ranks at Anfield, Phillips has struggled to make himself a regular for the club since becoming a member of the first-team squad in 2019.

The defender has made just 29 appearances for the Premier League side. He has also had loan spells with the likes of Stuttgart, Celtic, Bournemouth and Cardiff City.

Nat Phillips senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 29 1 1 Stuttgart 22 0 1 Bournemouth 18 0 0 Cardiff City 18 1 0 Celtic 8 0 0 As of 8th June 2024

Now though, it appears that Phillips could be on the move again this summer, with interest emerging from Burnley and others.

Nat Phillips a Burnley transfer target

As per this latest update, the Clarets are one of a number of Championship clubs who are interested in signing Phillips this summer.

The Turf Moor club have just appointed Scott Parker to replace Vincent Kompany as manager, after the Belgian left to take charge of German giants Bayern Munich.

Having managed Phillips during his loan spell at Bournemouth, the new Burnley manager is thought to be a fan of the centre back.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on the 27-year-old's current contract with Liverpool, securing his future at Anfield until the end of this season.

This summer could therefore be the Merseyside club's last chance to cash in on the defender, and he is therefore expected to leave the club this summer.

Even so, it is claimed that Liverpool are in no rush to sell Phillips, and value him at £8million as they look to get the right deal for him.

Indeed, Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor are said to have already had a £4million bid for the centre back rejected by the Reds.

Burnley are looking to bounce back this season after relegation to the Championship following just a single campaign in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

They have already made one new addition to their first-team squad in the summer transfer window, with right-back Shurandy Sambo joining on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Dutch giants PSV.

Nat Phillips could be a useful addition at Turf Moor

These links with Phillips do seem rather interesting from a Burnley point of view when considering their options.

As things stand, the Clarets do have plenty of first-team players that Parker can turn to at centre back going into the new campaign so another such as Phillips may not be an obvious priority.

However, the new manager may want to put his own mark on this side, and bringing in a player like the Liverpool defender - who he already knows, could help him to do that.

Indeed, he does have pedigree from his time at Anfield, and has done a solid job in the Championship previously while on loan with Bournemouth and Cardiff.

As a result, he could be a reliable addition to the squad at Turf Moor, if this is a deal that Burnley can make happen.

With the backing they have, and the financial windfall they will have earned being in the Premier League last season, the Clarets may well be one of the few clubs in the Championship who can afford Liverpool's asking price for Phillips as well.

So with that in mind, this does feel like it is a potential deal that those of a Burnley persuasion, may want to keep an eye on over the course of the next few weeks.