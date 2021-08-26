Burnley eyeing late-window Middlesbrough deal

Burnley are interested in Middlesbrough forward Marcus Tavernier, according to the Daily Mail.

The Clarets have shown a willingness to raid the Championship for talent in previous windows, with the likes of Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez, and Matej Vydra arriving at Turf Moor via that route.

Defender Nathan Collins has already joined from Stoke City this summer but it seems another second-tier player could join the North West club before the end of the month.

The Daily Mail has reported that Tavernier is a player the Clarets are interested in and they may look to get a deal over the line in the final week of the transfer window.

That move could well hinge on how their pursuit of Lyon wide player Maxwel Cornet progresses as a £15 million fee is understood to have been agreed between the two sides but the final decision rests with the player.

Tavernier is comfortable on both flanks and through the middle but is the majority of his appearances have come on the left.

The 22-year-old returned from a hamstring injury against Derby County on the weekend and is under contract at the Riverside until 2023.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a smart low-cost alternative to Cornet for Burnley, should that move fall through.

The 22-year-old is a player with a lot of potential and could be a useful addition for Sean Dyche, though you feel patience before he can have a significant impact at Premier League level.

It may be that the Clarets are looking to sign both Cornet and Tavernier but you feel it would likely be one or the other, given they’re similar players.

Whether or not Warnock would be happy to let the forward leave remains to be seen, though you feel given the number of attacking players that have left already this summer it may take a decent fee to prize him away from the Riverside.

We’ll find out over the next few days how serious Burnley are about the Boro man.