Burnley are reportedly interested in a loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson if the 20-year-old fails to secure a move to a Premier League side.

Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that the Irishman is attracting interest from Premier League side Leicester City with a potential permanent move mooted, but that Brighton are considering sending Ferguson on loan.

It's claimed that Ferguson fancies a Premier League loan, rather than a switch to the second tier, but that may be hard for him to find, and Scott Parker's Burnley side are interested in signing him if he lowers his sights to the Championship.

Burnley interested in loan deal for Evan Ferguson

Leicester City are keen on signing Ferguson in a bid to help them avoid relegation from the Premier League, but with Brighton considering loaning him out, it could prove problematic for the Foxes, and that may work in Burnley's favour.

Leicester can't sign Ferguson on loan as they already have Facundo Buonanotte on loan from the Seagulls, and they don't have a place for a second Premier League loanee, with Odsonne Eduoard on their books from Crystal Palace too.

This means that any deal for Leicester to sign Ferguson would have to be a permanent one, and with Brighton keen to loan him rather than sell him, it means that Burnley could be in contention for his signature.

The Irishman fancies a Premier League loan, but given his lack of minutes this season in the top-flight, it could be hard to find suitors, and he may have to look to the Championship if he's to play regular football somewhere this season.

Burnley are interested in bringing Ferguson to Lancashire should no Premier League loan materialise, and his signing would be a huge boost for Scott Parker's side should they get it over the line.

Of course, they face stiff competition from Leicester City and a move to the Championship isn't Ferguson's first choice, but it would be a real statement of intent should they complete a deal to sign him.

Evan Ferguson would be an excellent signing for Burnley

When Ferguson first broke onto the scene a couple of seasons ago, he looked like he was going to be a Premier League star for years to come, but injuries have meant that his development has been somewhat stagnated.

However, it's easy to forget that he's only 20, and with over 50 Premier League appearances under his belt and a proven eye for goal, he would be an excellent signing at Championship level, and one in a position of need for the Clarets too.

Evan Ferguson's senior career at Brighton - Transfermarkt Season Played Goals Assists 2021/22 4 0 1 2022/23 25 10 3 2023/24 36 6 1 2024/25* 9 1 0 *Stats Correct As Of November 24, 2024

The Clarets have relied on veteran striker Jay Rodriguez quite often this season, and while the 35-year-old has performed admirably, it's clear that further reinforcements are needed in attack.

A move to the Championship could well prove beneficial for Ferguson's career too, and playing regular football in a side chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League would be far better for him than playing a bit-part role for Brighton.

Burnley have lacked cutting edge in attack for a couple of weeks now, with Jaidon Anthony's goal against Bristol City being their first goal from open play for a month, and Ferguson's arrival would be a timely boost in January.

It remains to be seen whether the Clarets will complete a deal to sign the Irish international, but it shows that they're aiming high in January and that they're serious about strengthening their squad.