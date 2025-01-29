Burnley have made an approach to sign Sontje Hansen from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to journalist Anthony Joseph, the Clarets have opened talks for the former Ajax player.

Scott Parker is looking to bolster his attacking options before the window closes next week, with the team competing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Lancashire outfit have already brought in the likes of Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes this month.

Sontje Hansen - NEC Nijmegen league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 33 (25) 6 (4) 2024-25 16 (9) 4 (1) As of January 29th

Burnley make Hansen offer

Burnley have reportedly made an approach to sign Hansen on loan with an obligation to buy clause as part of the deal.

It is hoped that the future fee will amount to £3.5 million to make the deal permanent in the summer, should an agreement be struck.

Hansen is in his second season with NEC Nijmegen, and has made 49 appearances in the Eredivisie in that time, contributing 10 goals and five assists.

Sheffield United were also linked with a move for the 22-year-old earlier this window, but he is not someone that is believed to be on their radar at the moment.

It remains to be seen whether this offer will be accepted by the Dutch top flight club, with talks ongoing between the two sides.

Parker will be keen to strengthen his forward options, with his side having a record just 36 goals from 29 league games so far this season.

Burnley’s promotion ambition

Burnley are aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year.

Parker was appointed as manager in the summer, and he has built a team that is defensively solid but struggles to break down the opposition.

The Clarets are currently third in the table, with a record of 36 goals for and only nine conceded, leaving them one point behind second place Sheffield United.

Next up for Burnley will be a trip to face Portsmouth on 1 February in a 3pm kick-off.

Sontje signing will add much-needed attacking threat

Burnley have been reliant on their strong defensive record this season to compete for automatic promotion.

Adding some extra firepower in attack this month is a must if they are to keep pace with Sheffield United and Leeds United, and potentially even Sunderland in fourth.

Sontje could prove to be a solid solution to this problem, with the 22-year-old performing well in the Dutch top flight.

While he’s not been massively prolific, he has also shown he can create chances for others as well as score goals himself, meaning he has the potential to be a very useful addition.