Highlights Burnley are due to hold talks with Frank Lampard about their managerial vacancy.

Lampard has also attracted other interest.

Steve Cooper isn't keen on the Clarets' job, which could be a boost for Lampard.

Burnley are "due" to hold talks with Frank Lampard regarding the manager's job at Turf Moor, according to Alan Nixon.

The Clarets are in need of a new manager following the departure of Vincent Kompany, who has decided to make the move to Bayern Munich.

Succeeding Thomas Tuchel despite being unable to guide his old side to safety at the end of last term, this has left Alan Pace and other key figures in Lancashire with a vacancy to fill during the off-season.

There is still plenty of time before players return for pre-season training, but the Clarets will surely be keen to bring someone in as quickly as possible in preparation for the 2024/25 campaign.

Related Burnley news confirms Stoke City and Huddersfield Town will miss target Stoke City and Huddersfield Town have both suffered a blow in the summer transfer window

Despite only managing to pick up 24 points in the Premier League last season, a total that saw them relegated back to the Championship, they are in a fairly strong position to compete for promotion again next term.

Retaining the majority of their first-team squad ahead of the summer transfer window and recently seeing Jay Rodriguez put pen to paper on a new contract, this is a vacancy that will be attractive for many managers who are out of work.

Parachute payments should help to boost the Lancashire outfit's budget and with owner Pace showing his willingness to back Kompany in the past by giving him money to spend and remaining loyal to him, plenty of candidates will be keen to take on the top job.

Latest on Burnley's managerial situation amid Frank Lampard interest

Former Chelsea boss Lampard is thought to be open to holding talks about the top job at Turf Moor, something that may not come as a shock considering he has managed in the second tier before, nearly guiding Derby County to promotion.

He is potentially open to taking the job despite the fact he has interest from elsewhere - and that is a boost for Pace who wants to appoint a big name in Lancashire.

Steve Cooper and Scott Parker are two other names on the Clarets' target list, but it has been reported by The Athletic that Cooper has rejected the opportunity to pursue this job.

This could increase Lampard's chances of taking charge of the Lancashire club - and it would be an opportunity for the former England international to redeem himself following a poor caretaker spell at Stamford Bridge during the 2022/23 campaign.

He is "due" for talks with the Clarets.

Frank Lampard should be looking to take the Burnley job

It's no surprise that Lampard is open to this job.

His caretaker spell at Stamford Bridge during the 2022/23 season was extremely poor and he should be looking to take any opportunity he can to get back into the game.

Frank Lampard's caretaker spell at Chelsea (2022/23) Games in charge (all competitions) 11 Wins 1 Draws 2 Losses 8

The longer you spend out of the game, the harder it is to get another job and this is why the former midfielder should be willing to drop down to the second tier if that's what it takes to get another job.

At Turf Moor, he would have the tools needed to take the Clarets to the top end of the table.

And knowing how loyal Pace is, Lampard will probably get a sufficient amount of time to impress.