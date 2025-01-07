Burnley are showing an interest in signing Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson.

This is according to Turkish news outlet, A Spor, who link the Danish international with a potential move to Turf Moor.

The Clarets have been in fine form this season, with their defence a particular highlight to this point. Across 26 games, Scott Parker's side have conceded just nine goals, with the defensive pairing of Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley crucial to their success.

This impressive defensive record has propelled Burnley to second place in the league, with rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland working tirelessly to close the gap and challenge the Clarets for the promotion spots.

For this reason, it may be perceived that they don't need any additions at centre-back. However, Nelsson could prove to be an inspired signing, offering valuable depth and reliable cover for the aforementioned duo.

Burnley in talks with Victor Nelsson's agent over potential transfer deal

As detailed previously, the report links Nelsson with a potential move to Lancashire.

This season, he has featured in just nine league games with Galatasaray head coach, Okan Buruk, preferring a partnership of Davinson Sanchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı.

According to the outlet, the Turkish Champions are now keen to source funds to sign PSG central defender Milan Skriniar and have placed a €10 million price tag on Nelsson's head.

This has supposedly piqued the interest of Burnley, who are now believed to be in talks with the player's agent as they look to secure a deal before the February 3 deadline.

As yet, it is not understood whether Nelsson would entertain a move to England, but given the defender is keen on featuring for Denmark, he will need to source regular football.

While there is no guarantee of this at Turf Moor, it appears a more likely prospect than at RAMS Park, where he has clearly fallen out of favour.

Victor Nelsson would be a strong addition for Scott Parker

While Burnley have experienced options behind Egan-Riley and Esteve, it is clear they may need some more Premier League quality if they are to secure promotion.

Nelsson would almost certainly provide this, given the incredibly high level of performance he has demonstrated in previous seasons at Galatasaray.

Having played in competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League, he would bring a wealth of experience to a relatively youthful team.

Related Exclusive: Burnley FC player to join Bradford City The Bantams have won the race to sign Clarets forward Michael Mellon

This addition may not prove pivotal this season, but securing a player of Nelsson's quality would undoubtedly strengthen Burnley's squad ahead of a potential 2025-26 season in the top tier of English football.