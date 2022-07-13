Burnley emerge as potential suitors for in-demand Chelsea full-back

Burnley have emerged as potential suitors for Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

It is understood that the Clarets are interested in signing Maatsen from the Blues as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Burnley could potentially face competition from Nottingham Forest who are also believed to be keeping tabs on Maatsen’s current situation at Chelsea.

According to a report from the Evening Standard earlier this month, the 20-year-old opted to turn down a move to Feyenoord due to the fact that he wants to seal a loan move to a Premier League or a Championship side if he is unable to force his way into Chelsea’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins recently admitted that he would love to re-sign Maatsen this summer.

During his loan spell with the Sky Blues last season, Maatsen helped the club secure a 12th-place finish in the Championship standings by making 40 appearances in this division.

Burnley have already drafted in some defensive reinforcements this summer.

Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley have both joined the Clarets on permanent deals from Oxford United and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also set to feature for Burnley next season after the club reached an agreement with Pep Guardiola’s side over a loan deal earlier this month.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

The Verdict

Whereas Burnley will be able to turn to Charlie Taylor for inspiration in the upcoming campaign, they are relatively short of options in this position following the departure of Erik Pieters.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Clarets ought to consider stepping up their pursuit of Maatsen as he will be able to provide some competition for Taylor later this year.

During the previous term, the defender illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level as he made 2 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game and recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.67 in the Championship.

If Maatsen does end up sealing a move to Burnley, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up hitting the ground running at Turf Moor .