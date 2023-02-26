Burnley embroiled in summer transfer dilemma involving 14-goal forward

Championship table-toppers Burnley are still undecided as to whether to try and sign Nathan Tella this summer from Southampton, according to a report from The Sun.

They claim that unlike Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen, who they very much want to bring back for a second loan spell next season, a decision is yet to be made regarding Tella, who has scored 14 times for the Clarets in all competitions this season.

Planning is already apparently underway for Burnley’s summer business under the presumption that they are more-than likely going to be a Premier League club as they are now 19 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with just 12 matches left to play.

Tella has been a key player under Kompany, playing a total of 35 times so far in all competitions, but there is no fixed optional fee in the temporary agreement with Southampton.

And a lot could rest on whether or not the Saints are relegated to the Championship or remain in the Premier League with Tella contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict

It would seem like somewhat of a no-brainer for Burnley to pursue Tella on a permanent deal in the summer.

He has been the club’s talisman from attacking midfield in the Championship and 33 Premier League appearances with Southampton to his name already, he’s already got the top flight experience that may be needed in next season’s squad.

It appears to be a little strange that the club appear to still be deliberating whether or not to make that move, but perhaps they could just be waiting until they know where Southampton will be playing their football next season.

Based on what he has already done this season, Tella becoming a Burnley player either on a permanent basis next season or on another loan deal should be very likely, but they could have other targets in mind for when their expected Premier League place is confirmed.