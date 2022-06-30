Burnley edging closer to sealing seven-figure deal for 22-year-old

Burnley are closing in on sealing a deal for Standard Liege forward Jackson Muleka, according to a report from Belgian outlet DH les Sports.

It is understood that the Clarets have agreed a fee of €4m (£3.43m) with Les Rouches for the 22-year-old.

This deal will include a 25% sell-on clause whilst Standard will have to give 50% of the money that they receive for Muleka to his former side TP Mazembe.

If the forward passes a medical at Burnley, he will reportedly sign a four-year deal with the club.

Muleka spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Kasimpasa.

In the 14 appearances that he made for the Turkish side, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions whilst he also chipped in with five assists.

Although Burnley did recently bolster their attacking options by securing the services of Scott Twine, they will need to draft in a replacement for Wout Weghorst this summer when he departs.

Weghorst is currently on course to seal a loan move to Besiktas.

Signed for a fee believed to be in the region of £12m in January, the forward only scored twice for Burnley last season despite making 20 appearances in the Premier League.

The Verdict

If this latest report regarding Burnley’s pursuit of Muleka turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether a deal is completed in July.

Whereas it may take Muleka some time to adapt to the Championship due to the fact that he has yet to play at this level during his career, he could go on to impress in this division if he replicates the performances that he produced at Kasimpasa.

As well as being directly involved in 17 goals for Kasimpasa, the forward averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.63 in the Super Lig.

Providing that Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is able to nail his recruitment in the current window, there is no reason why he cannot bring a feel-good factor back to Turf Moor later this year.