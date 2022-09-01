Burnley duo’s future becomes clearer ahead of transfer deadline

Burnley are set to retain Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Matt Lowton beyond the deadline at 11pm tonight, according to an update from Lancs Live.

Peacock-Farrell was called into action during Tuesday night’s clash against Millwall, coming on for Arijanet Muric who had to be withdrawn with a shoulder problem and there’s a chance the ex-Manchester City shot-stopper won’t be available for tomorrow night’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

With this, both the Northern Irishman and Will Norris could be set to remain at Turf Moor after it previously looked like both would be deemed surplus to requirements this summer.

However, both Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey have secured returns to the Premier League and this has provided the former Leeds United keeper with a role to play in Lancashire after spending last season at Sheffield Wednesday.

Lowton, meanwhile, faces his playing minutes being severely limited by Connor Roberts and Vitinho but still looks set to stay put despite being told he isn’t going to play a huge amount of football.

This is despite the fact he’s found himself among the substitutes during the Clarets’ clashes with Wigan Athletic and the Lions – and was previously thought to have been made available alongside Kevin Long. A move for either is yet to materialise though.

The Verdict:

In terms of Peacock-Farrell, he would probably want to seal a move away from Turf Moor because he will want to get as much game time under his belt as possible and that may not be possible in Lancashire with Muric the currently first-choice option.

He will be the biggest loser out of this development – because he still has plenty to give and potentially risks his playing time with Northern Ireland being limited at some point if he fails to establish himself as a number one keeper domestically.

That’s why he needs to put in a big performance against West Brom tomorrow night if Muric is unavailable – because that will then give Kompany a decision to make.

And for Lowton, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s released at some point, though the fact he has been on the bench suggests that he’s someone the former Man City defender wants to keep around.

You can’t blame the Belgian if that’s the case – because he’s an experienced figure in the backline and some of their younger players including Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley could benefit from that.