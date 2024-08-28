Burnley are experiencing one of the most hectic transfer windows on record, with a huge number of incomings as well as a plethora of outgoings.

This turbulent window isn't the ideal scenario for Clarets boss Scott Parker, but despite this, his side have started reasonably well, picking up six points from their opening three league fixtures.

However, fans will be concerned that they are clearing out all their best talent. So far, we have seen the likes of Wilson Odobert, Sander Berge, Dara O'Shea and Arijanet Muric all depart, and there could yet be more to come with the window slamming shut on Friday night.

If this is the case, an already disappointed fanbase may become volatile as they won't want to see any more exciting players exiting Turf Moor. If the likes of Luca Koleosho depart, then the Burnley hierarchy will have to seek quick replacements as continuous outgoings can't be accepted.

Burnley transfer troubles could yet see more key players depart

With the transfer window closing soon, we have already seen numerous Turf Moor departures. However, it seems it is about to get worse before it gets better, with both Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster on the verge of leaving the Lancashire club.

Amdouni, 23, has reportedly sealed a move to Portuguese giants Benfica, with the reputable Fabrizio Romano giving his infamous "Here We Go" verdict.

Elsewhere, South African striker, Lyle Foster is on the verge of completing an unbelievable move to Ipswich Town, with an initial loan deal including a mandatory £25 million purchase option next summer.

Burnley fans would be hopeful that this is the end of it, but Koleosho could also leave Turf Moor with Wolves preparing a second bid for the 19-year-old following the two club's encounter in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the Clarets rejected a £25 million bid for the American, who plays youth football for Italy, and he wants to move to Molineux, but the deal is expected to progress in the final days of the window.

West Ham United pair returning to Turf Moor could ease pressure on Burnley board

With many of the deals on the verge of completion, Burnley will have to act swiftly in the transfer market to find suitable replacements, with the likes of Jaidon Anthony and Jeremy Sarmiento reported to be arriving at Turf Moor.

They may not be enough though for Parker, especially with a striker in Foster now being on the way out. Luckily for the Clarets though, there are two former players who are looking for a way out of West Ham United.

Both Danny Ings and Maxwel Cornet look set for a season on the sidelines if they do not depart the London Stadium soon, and given their previous exploits at Turf Moor, signing the duo would prove a real statement of intent.

Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings - Burnley FC Career Stats Maxwel Cornet Danny Ings Appearances 28 130 Minutes 1,881 9,756 Goals 9 43 Assists 2 14

From the Hammers' side, they have previously held exit talks with Ings, whose contract expires next summer, but on a reported £150,000 a week it seems unlikely that he will want to depart permanently.

A loan option would be viable then, and former reporter Darren Witcoop revealed on talkSPORT 2 [26 August, 6:49pm] that Burnley and Leeds United were both interested in a deal for the former England international.

Meanwhile, Julian Lopetegui is said to be also keen to offload Cornet as he looks to fund a deal for Carlos Soler. This could also play into Parker's hands, and signing a player of Premier League quality would only cement his aspirations of securing promotion this year - especially given a lack of left-footed wingers at the club.

One concern about any potential deal for these two is that wages and transfer fees may be high, as well as fitness concerns for both players.

However, given that Burnley have generated a vast amount of money this summer, forking out a suitable fee for Cornet and paying an agreed amount for Ings' wage makes sense.

If they can get these deals over the line, it would lift the mood at Turf Moor enormously.

Both players are not only top-quality but also bring a great deal of experience. Given Burnley's youthful squad, their presence would offer crucial support and leadership during tough situations which are bound to arrive this season.

Burnley should be looking to force the Hammers' hand with these potential deals. Signing both Ings and Cornet would be a fantastic way to cap off the transfer window on a high, bringing a much-needed boost and ending a turbulent period on a positive note.