Burnley development could accelerate Nottingham Forest transfer agreement as rumours grow

Nottingham Forest’s chances of keeping Joe Worrall in January could have decreased after an American investment group completed their takeover of Burnley.

Sean Dyche has been a long-term admirer of the Reds centre-back, with the Clarets having been strongly linked with Worrall in the past.

However, a deal couldn’t be agreed in the previous windows, with Worrall starring for Forest in the past 18 months.

Things could change now though, with the Premier League side confirming this morning that they had been bought out by ALK Capital. And, there is an expectancy that this will give Dyche more funds to make new additions in the upcoming January window.

This comes after the Mirror’s live transfer blog (30/12/20, 12:44pm) revealed that there is still a determination at Turf Moor to bring in Worrall during the window.

Whilst Chris Hughton would be reluctant to lose the influential defender as his side tries to pull clear of the relegation zone, Forest may need to cut costs as they prepare for another year outside the Premier League. Plus, any sale, which could fetch £10m, would give the boss a chance to bring in his own players.

The verdict

This update should mean that Burnley are able to be active in the market now, and Worrall is someone that they clearly rate.

So, Forest will surely be expecting their resolve to be tested with an offer, which will give the club a big decision to make.

On one hand, it would be frustrating to lose a key player but it could be what Hughton needs to reshape the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.