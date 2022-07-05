Burnley dealt transfer blow in pursuit of 22-year-old

Burnley‘s pursuit of DR Congo international striker Jackson Muleka has collapsed, according to both Chris Boden of the Burnley Express and also The Athletic.

The Clarets were set to secure a double deal for both Muleka and his Standard Liege and international team-mate Samuel Bastien, the latter who has now been confirmed as a Burnley player.

However, he will not be joined at Turf Moor by Muleka, who despite completing the first part of a medical last week to link up with new manager Vincent Kompany, will not partake in the second part of examinations in England.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Burnley FC players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Chris Wood plays for the Australian national team True False

It appears that the 22-year-old, who has amassed 13 caps for his country, has a move lined-up though following the breakdown of his transfer to the Championship newcomers.

Having scored prolifically for Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa last season on loan from Liege, netting 12 times in 14 appearances, Muleka is heading back to Türkiye to join Besiktas, where he will become a team-mate of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, who is also closing in on a move to the Istanbul-based giants.

The Verdict

It is quite clear that Burnley are in desperate need of strikers this summer, with Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez their only fit and contracted options right now.

With the duo now the wrong side of 30 years of age, some young blood is needed to freshen up Kompany’s options, and Muleka would have certainly fit the bill thanks to his recent scoring record in Turkey.

For whatever reason though, that deal is now dead in the water and Burnley must move on to new targets.

They must do that quickly, with the new season approaching in less than four weeks, with strikers now being a priority position for Kompany.