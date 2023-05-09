Burnley look set to miss out on Paulo Otavio as the Wolfsburg left-back prepares to sign for Qatari outfit Al-Sadd on a free transfer.

Who is Paulo Otavio?

The 28-year-old has been a regular for the Bundesliga outfit this season, registering five assists for the side as they push for a top six finish that would bring European football next season.

However, whether Otavio would be sticking around has been up for debate, as reports last month claimed that a host of clubs, including Mallorca, CSKA Moscow and the Clarets were keeping tabs on the Brazilian.

But, in a fresh development, it appears Otavio will be moving to Qatar, as media outlet UOL revealed that he is in ‘advanced’ talks with Al-Sadd, and there’s now a firm expectation that he will agree terms with the club ahead of next season.

Bringing in a left-back was always going to be on the agenda for Burnley this summer, as Ian Maatsen has been superb in that position this season, but he is on loan from Chelsea.

So, discussions will need to be had with the Londoners over whether a return is possible, but that is unlikely to happen until Chelsea appoint a new permanent boss.

Burnley were handed the Championship trophy in front of their own fans at Turf Moor on Sunday against Cardiff, following an outstanding season under Kompany which saw them win the title at bitter rivals Blackburn, and they also passed the 100-point mark.

Kompany will have alternatives lined up

This would have been a smart signing for Burnley, as at 28, Otavio is someone who is in his prime, so he is the sort of player that can make an instant impact on the team. Plus, he has qualities that suit this Burnley side, with his willingness to get forward and his quality on the ball, so it would’ve been a good fit, especially on a free.

But, it’s hard to imagine Kompany will be losing much sleep over this. You would imagine Maatsen is the number one target, but, either way, there will be a list of players that the Clarets are considering, and Burnley’s record in the transfer market since Kompany’s arrival shows they should be trusted.

So, it will be interesting to see who is brought in, as despite their excellent campaign, the boss is going to want to strengthen ahead of Burnley’s Premier League return.