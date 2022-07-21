Burnley dealt transfer blow in key position as deal falls through

Burnley have been dealt a major transfer blow with just eight days until their Championship opener against Huddersfield Town next Friday.

Following the exits of Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey, the goalkeeping position is a clear priority for boss Vincent Kompany to address this summer.

It had appeared he had got his man in Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, but it now appears that the deal has broken down.

That is according to the Burnley Express, who claim that the Clarets are now looking at alternative targets as the two clubs have failed to reach an agreement.

This latest update comes after reports in Belgium yesterday claimed that the deal was on the verge of completion.

Le Soir reported that the 19-year-old was set to fly to England in order to undertake his medical and finalise his move.

The Belgian outlet reported that the fee was in the region of five million euros, plus add-ons, but it appears neither club could agree on a final figure.

The 19-year-old made six appearances under Vincent Kompany whilst at Anderlecht.

The Verdict

I believe this could actually be a bit of a blessing in disguise for Burnley.

Whilst there may be a really talented goalkeeper there, given how little senior football he has played, you have to question whether or not he is ready for the Championship.

Given that the club have no number one keeper at present, aside from Bailey Peacock-Farrell, you’d think they would perhaps want more of a senior pro inbetween the sticks.

It will be interesting to see what happens with regards to the position in the near future, with the season now just days away from kicking off.