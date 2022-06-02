Burnley dealt major blow as key player set to leave Turf Moor this summer

Burnley are expecting club captain Ben Mee to leave the club this summer following their relegation to the Championship, as per The Athletic.

According to their report, the club expect Mee to depart Turf Moor upon the expiry of his current deal this summer.

The Athletic state that fresh terms have been offered to Mee on more than one occasion this season, but that the defender wanted to focus on Burnley’s efforts on the pitch rather than discuss a new deal.

It would be a big blow to Burnley were their captain to leave, given that James Tarkowski, whom Mee formed such a formidable partnership with at the back for Burnley in the Premier League, is also set to leave the club this summer.

Tarkowski is said to have been offered an eye-watering amount of money to join Everton, and The Athletic state that Mee also has options available to him should he depart Turf Moor.

Ben Mee first joined Burnley during the 2011/12 season on loan from Manchester City, going on to make 35 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets that campaign.

However, his loan deal was made permanent in the January window, and since then, in total, Mee has racked up 376 appearances in claret and blue.

The Verdict

This would really come as a blow for Burnley.

Following relegation you are expected to lose players, and although Ben Mee is undoubtedly good enough to play in the Premier League, you perhaps felt he was one of the Clarets’ squad that could stick around.

With James Tarkowski also set to leave, and transfer rumours swirling around Nathan Collins, it could be a big summer of change in the central defensive department at Turf Moor.

The worst thing for Burnley, though, is the fact that Tarkowski and Mee are set to leave for free, leaving them with a tough job on their hands to replace them financially, particularly following relegation.