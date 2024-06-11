Newcastle United could accelerate their pursuit of Burnley's James Trafford, with Celtic emerging as an interested party in Martin Dubravka.

Trafford, was first linked with a move to the Magpies per The Northern Echo. They report that Newcastle have made strengthening their goalkeeping department a high priority this summer, after Loris Karius was released and there are doubts over the future of Dubravka.

Following relegation, Burnley will hope to retain most of their key players for a promotion push, but know that their younger talent is likely to be of interest to top-flight clubs this summer, whilst Eddie Howe's side will be looking to strengthen their side this summer after a disappointing Premier League campaign that saw them just fall short of qualifying for Europe.

Trafford is a player that was always expected to receive interest, and it now appears as though Newcastle are making him a priority when it comes to strengthening their goalkeeping department. The report states that the Magpies have held talks over signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgo Mamardashvili, but they have been put off by the La Liga club’s valuation.

Therefore, Newcastle have now turned their attention to Burnley’s Trafford, whom they see as a viable option, as he will be available for a much lower price than Valencia want for their goalkeeper. However, Newcastle aren't the only side plotting a potential swoop for the stopper.

Trafford, who has recently been involved in England's Euro 2024 provisional squad for friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland, despite being cut from Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for the finals in Germany, is also of interest to Liverpool and Chelsea.

They are just two other Premier League sides credited with interest for the 21-year-old's signature, as well as Football Insider recently claiming that Vincent Kompany is looking to bring Trafford to the Allianz Arena as a priority signing for his new-look Bayern Munich side.

The transfer latest on James Trafford

The Daily Mail recently reported that the North East outfit have made their first move in an attempt to poach the former Manchester City youngster. The publication revealed that Newcastle have lodged an initial bid, which is said to be in the region of £16 million.

The report continues by stating that the two clubs have held discussions in recent days after Newcastle presented an initial package to the freshly-relegated and managerless side, who are hoping to drive a hard bargain in this ongoing transfer saga, with Burnley representatives hopeful of pushing the Magpies closer towards the £20 million mark.

The Clarets won't receive all of this money if they sell him, though, with Manchester City set to receive 20% of the fee. However, the positive news for Newcastle is that they have already agreed personal terms with thr Burnley goalkeeper, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The latest news is regarding Dubravka, who has been previously linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia. However, Celtic are eyeing a move for the veteran 'keeper this summer, per reports from The Daily Record and The Northern Echo.

The 35-year-old he will be allowed to leave after six years on Tyneside and the Premiership and Scottish Cup winners are on the look-out for a new first-choice following Joe Hart’s retirement last month. Brendan Rodgers believes the Slovakian keeper can do a similar job at Celtic Park as Hart did in three hugely successful years north of the border.

He will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this month, and stood in for Nick Pope for most of the second half of last season, playing 30 games, but is expected to fall down the pecking order again this summer.

Newcastle handed boost in James Trafford pursuit

If Trafford were to come in at Newcastle, you expect he would need to be instilled as either the No.1 or No.2 at St. James' Park. Having said, that it is probably not a surprise that he is attracting significant transfer interest this summer, as while he had an up-and-down season with Burnley, he is a young player who has a bright future ahead of him.

Trafford is highly rated in the game, and his involvement in England proves that despite being part of a Burnley team that were relegated, but his ceiling is what Howe and Newcastle are looking at most. Meanwhile, Dubravka is a player who is starting to decline at 35, and is part of the reason Newcastle are eyeing a younger alternative to Pope.

The concern with joining a team like Newcastle is that they already have Pope there, and he is likely to continue being the first-choice when he is fit. However, with Arijanet Muric and Bailey Peacock-Farrell available as alternative options, the Clarets may not be too desperate to retain him, and Trafford would not necessarily be first-choice in the second tier, either.

Celtic's move looks likely to pave the way for Newcastle to sign Trafford, in a move that should suit all parties involved in the goalkeeper domino.