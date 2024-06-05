Lorenz Assignon will not be joining Burnley on a permanent transfer in this summer's window.

That's according to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, who say that the right-back did not want to extend his stay at Turf Moor beyond the initial loan spell.

Assignon joined the Clarets back in the January transfer window, signing from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais on loan until the end of the season, in a deal that included an option to buy in the summer.

Having completed that move, the 23-year-old made 15 appearances for Burnley, scoring one goal and providing two assists in that time in the Premier League.

Lorenz Assignon 2023/24 Premier League stats for Burnley - from SofaScore Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 76% Interceptions per Game 1.3 Tackles per Game 2.3 Balls Recovered per Game 4.5 Clearances per Game 2.7

But despite impressing with his performances, he was unable to prevent the club suffering an immediate relegation from the Premier League back to the Championship.

And it now seems as though Assignon will not be returning to Turf Moor for next season.

Lorenz Assignon doesn't want Burnley FC stay

In their end of season released and retained list, the Clarets revealed they were in talks with Stade Rennais about activating the permanent option in Assignon's loan deal.

Now, this latest update has claimed that Burnley wanted to make Assignon's move permanent, in a deal that would have been worth €10 million.

Assignon himself apparently did not want to make the move, and has therefore now returned to France, where he could potentially be on the move again this summer.

It is thought that the 23-year-old will now assess his options before deciding on his next move for the coming campaign.

Prior to his loan spell at Burnley, Assignon had made 64 appearances in all competitions for Stade Rennais since breaking into their first-team in March 2020, scoring three goals and providing six assists in that time.

He still has three years remaining on his contract with his parent club, securing his future in France until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Burnley are of course, still also currently looking for a new permanent manager, following the departure of Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich last week.

Lorenz Assignon transfer decision is a blow for Burnley

It is hard not to feel as though this update on the future of Assignon is a significant setback for the Clarets.

Even with their relegation, the right-back did look a reasonably solid option for the club in the Premier League last season.

As a result, he could certainly have done a job for them in the Championship in the coming campaign, as they look to win an immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

Indeed, the fact that Burnley were willing to pay that fee for him, does suggest that he was set to be part of their plans for the coming campaign.

However, those have now been scuppered, although it is perhaps not surprising that Assignon has turned down this move, if he feels he can get top-flight football with another club.

This could though, mean that for Burnley, the return of Connor Roberts from his loan spell at Leeds, may be a timely one for the Clarets, since he can provide depth in that role along with Vitinho.

With all that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether the Clarets do now move for another right-back this summer, and how things play out for Assignon in the wake of his departure from Turf Moor.