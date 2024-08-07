Burnley defender Dara O'Shea has snubbed a proposal from newly promoted Ipswich Town in order to join Brentford.

That is according to a report from Football Insider, who claim that the Clarets man is holding out for a move to London to join the Bees instead of linking up with Kieran McKenna in Suffolk, as he wants the move to the Gtech Community Stadium instead.

Burnley defender Dara O'Shea wants Brentford move over Ipswich Town

The Republic of Ireland international was reported to be the subject of a second offer to Burnley from the Bees, according to HITC.

The online outlet added that the Premier League side have confidence that a deal can be made with the Clarets, who bought O'Shea last summer for £7 million from West Brom.

Sky Sports claimed on Tuesday that Thomas Frank's side were eyeing up the 25-year-old centre-back following their relatively poor campaign last time out in the top flight of English football.

Centre-back is considered to be a priority position for the Bees this summer, but Burnley would only be willing to accept a significant fee to cash in on O'Shea's services.

According to HITC, they would be in line for a sizable profit if they were to accept Brentford's latest offer, but there are no suggestions that the Clarets are close to agreeing a fee.

Burnley should be inclined to offload some players before the transfer deadline at the end of August, as they have a 37-man first-team squad, as things stand, but O'Shea is one of the ones that they would probably like to hold on to.

They may have no choice though, if Brentford's latest offer is one they can't turn down.

The 25-year-old, who reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic were said to be considering making a move for, was bought by the Clarets off the back of his very impressive season with West Bromwich Albion, two campaigns ago.

Dara O'Shea's Last Championship Season Stats (West Brom, 2022/23) Apps 37 Goals 2 Assists 1 Clean sheets 14 Duels won per game 6.1 (61%) Completed passes per game 53 (83%) Average match rating 7.09/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Last time out, he was clocked as the seventh-fastest player in the top flight; an outstanding asset to have as a defender in the modern game.

O'Shea isn't the only Burnley central defender that has been attracting attention this summer.

The Brentford target's compatriot Luke McNally is said to be the subject of interest from a number of EFL sides, including Bristol City, Birmingham City and Stoke City, who he was on loan with last season, as per Football Insider.

McNally may end up being part of a swap deal between the Clarets and the Robins - alongside Scott Twine - for Scottish international striker Tommy Conway. They aren't the only Championship side interested in the 21-year-old, though.

Burnley may have to concede defeat to Brentford for Dara O'Shea

One of the many downsides that comes with being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship is the diminished power that you have in negotiations with former league rivals.

Teams like Brentford and other established top flight sides will try to poach the best talents from sides that have gone down, who are capable of playing at the highest level, which O'Shea is.

Burnley aren't in a position where they have to sell all their best players, although it may be smart for them to do so, but there's only so much they can do to keep the 25-year-old.

If he wants to join Frank at Brentford, and they are willing to put down a good offer, the Clarets might need to swallow their pride and take what's being offered to them.