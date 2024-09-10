Losing Dara O'Shea was a big blow to Burnley ahead of their Championship campaign.

It was an incredibly busy summer at Turf Moor in terms of both outgoings and incomings, and that was not just the playing squad. There was a change in management too, as Vincent Kompany departed for Bayern Munich, allowing Scott Parker to take the reins.

Parker has had to deal with a lot of setbacks this summer, with the likes of Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert, and Anass Zaroury, to name a few, all departing for sizeable fees.

Another big departure was O'Shea, who left the club late in the transfer window after spending just one season at Turf Moor.

The Irishman returned to the Premier League following Burnley's relegation as Ipswich Town came calling during their big transformation period. The Clarets have replaced O'Shea with former Nottingham Forest man, Joe Worrall, as well as securing former loanee, Maxime Esteve, on a permanent transfer.

Dara O'Shea's 2023/24 Premier League stats, as per fotmob Minutes Played Goals Assists Touches Successful Passes Duels Won Aerial Duels Won 2,894 3 4 2,126 1,381 182 127

Burnley endured a horrid campaign last season in the Premier League which ultimately ended in relegation back to the second tier, but O'Shea was one of their few bright sparks in defence, as he did not look particularly out of place in his 32 league starts and even chipped in with seven-goal contributions of his own.

From an Ipswich perspective, it could be a superb bit of business.

Ipswich Town made O'Shea their 11th signing of the summer

After finishing runners-up in the Championship last season, Ipswich have returned to the Premier League after a 22-year absence under much-loved manager Kieran McKenna.

Their promotion meant that they would have to go out and reinforce the squad with new additions in order to compete in an incredibly tough top flight.

The Tractor Boys made some very exciting transfers, bringing in the likes of Sammie Szmodics, Jack Clarke, and Omari Hutchinson, who all dominated in the Championship last season, on permanent transfers.

Their penultimate bit of business saw O'Shea arrive at Portman Road for a fee believed to be £12 million plus potential add-ons of £3 million.

Dara O'Shea excited to join "massive club"

The centre-back signed a five-year contract with Ipswich Town who will be aiming to survive in the Premier League this season with the help of O'Shea at the back.

On the day of signing, the 25-year-old spoke to TownTV about why the move was perfect for him.

He said: "The club is a massive club and I know that from speaking to people in and around it. Obviously, the manager was a huge part of why I came here."

'I've really admired him over the last couple of seasons for what he's done here and elsewhere. At this stage of my career, it's the perfect time for me to come to a club like this and work with a manager like him."

Dara O'Shea has had early opportunities for the Tractor Boys

It is still very early days for the Irishman, but nevertheless, McKenna has looked to bring O'Shea straight into the team. Just a couple of days after signing, the 25-year-old started for his new club in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Ipswich travelled to League Two AFC Wimbledon and were held to a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes. He played the full 90 minutes, but never got to take a penalty as Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson missed theirs to send the League Two club through.

Then, the following weekend, Ipswich picked up their first point in the Premier League at home to Fulham but O'Shea spent the game on the bench.

The defender has tough competition with the likes of Luke Woolfenden and Jacob Greaves being favoured at centre-back so far, but McKenna will need options over the course of the season and that should mean opportunities for the former Claret.

The 25-year-old has spent the international break with Ireland and started in their 2-0 defeat to England but will return to his new club ahead of their clash with Brighton this coming weekend.