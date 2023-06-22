Burnley are interested in signing Millwall’s Zian Flemming after his outstanding first season in English football.

Who is Zian Flemming?

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder only joined the Lions from Fortuna Sittard last year, after hitting double figures for two consecutive seasons in the Eredivisie.

Flemming was bought for £1.7m by Millwall, making him their club-record signing at the time, but he lived up to the expectations, scoring 15 times in the Championship last season.

As well as the productive goalscoring return, he impressed with his all-round game, even though it wasn’t enough to help the Londoners to the play-offs, as they missed out on a dramatic final day.

Such displays appear to have caught the eye though, as Football Insider have claimed that Burnley are monitoring Flemming as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

They state that Vincent Kompany is a big fan of the Dutchman, and he feels he would be capable of handling the step up.

It’s unclear whether Burnley will formalise this interest with an official bid, but Millwall are unlikely to want to sell, as they hope to push for a top six finish next season.

Boss Gary Rowett has been busy in the window already, with Kevin Nisbet joining from Hibernian.

Will Millwall sell Zian Flemming?

Firstly, all connected to the club won’t want to lose Flemming, and if he does depart, they’re going to make a big profit on the fee they paid for the attacker last season. So, on that basis, the scouting team deserves plenty of credit for getting him in at The Den 12 months ago.

Of course, Millwall will try to resist bids, but the reality is that money talks and every player has a price. And, if that figure is met, Millwall should have no problems with cashing in, as you could argue they haven’t sold well enough in the past. It’s something they should embrace, and then use the money to improve the overall squad.

But, we’ll wait to see if that happens, and if he did depart it would be tough to replace Flemming because he is a class act, and someone who should only get better given his age. As for Burnley, you can see why they’re interested, as Flemming would add something different to their squad with his profile.