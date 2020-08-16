Burnley considering swap deal for Nottingham Forest man – Sheffield United also interested

Burnley and Sheffield United are looking at Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, reports Alan Nixon.

Worrall, 23, featured in all 46 of Forest’s Championship games last season. He was a key feature of Sabri Lamouchi’s debut season at the club, which ended in drama as they missed out of the top-six.

But the Frenchman has been keen to bolster his squad in time for the 2020/21 season, with Tyler Blackett signing yesterday, and Jack Colback arriving in earlier in the week too.

But they could yet lose Worrall to the Premier League, with Burnley and Sheffield United both interested:

Sean Dyche is looking to offload outcast Ben Gibson this summer. He’s been previously linked with a move to Middlesbrough and it seems like a Championship outcome is likely for him.

He could yet become part of the Worrall to Burnley deal, but the 23-year-old is said to be considering his first-team prospects before making a decision about his future.

Also, after Chris Wilder’s fine season in the Premier League, it could make Bramall Lane the desired choice for Worrall.

The verdict

Worrall has proved himself as a well-rounded, and confident defender in the Championship. The Forest fans have grown to love him and at 23, he looks as though he could yet go on to have a bright future in the top-flight.

Burnley and United and two similar clubs – they’re managed by Englishmen and often take from the Championship. Either could be a good fit for Worrall, but Forest will be hoping for the best deal possible – a bidding war could be incoming.