Burnley are searching for a new manager with Vincent Kompany poised to depart Turf Moor.

Kompany has been linked with German giants Bayern Munich, and is set to be confirmed as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement following a €12 million (£10.2 million) compensation agreement with Burnley.

According to Alan Nixon, Scott Parker is on the Clarets’ shortlist of potential replacements for the Belgian.

Scott Parker's Championship experience

Parker has been out of work since March 2023, with his last coaching job coming at Club Brugge in Belgium.

He has previously worked in English football with the likes of Fulham and Bournemouth, guiding both to Premier League promotions in the past.

Scott Parker's Bournemouth record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 55 28 14 13 50.91

The 43-year-old led the Cottagers to a play-off victory in 2020 before overseeing the Cherries’ second place finish in the Championship in 2022.

Would Scott Parker be a good fit for Burnley FC manager's job?

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Burnley owner Alan Pace should pursue the appointment of the former England international midfielder over the likes of Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper...

Declan Harte

Parker’s track record in the Championship is pretty impressive, and his style of play should be a natural continuation from Kompany’s.

While not identical, it is similar enough to not require a drastic overhaul of the first team squad, which Pace would much prefer most likely.

Parker has been out of the game for over a year, which is a slight concern as that’s a long time in football management.

The 43-year-old also has some question marks over his ability to compete in the Premier League as a coach, which will also be a worry for supporters in the long-run.

But if the Clarets need someone that can get them to compete for promotion in the immediate aftermath of Kompany’s exit, then Parker has the capacity to do that.

Signings will still be needed this summer to ensure the squad is capable of competing in the Championship.

But, for now, this is an encouraging potential appointment as Parker has a better track record than other linked managers like Frank Lampard.

However, someone with a slightly different style but better experience like Steve Cooper may ultimately be the most exciting option.

Ben Wignall

Going off the shortlist of managers that have been linked to the job that is set to be open at Burnley, it appears that Championship experience, coupled with playing decent football, is the aim of the game.

That of course would put Parker near the top of any potential candidates, but why divert from the process that saw a successful appointment of Kompany two years ago?

Back then, the Belgian had only two full seasons of managerial experience with Anderlecht to his name, and he hadn't exactly pulled up any trees in his home country before he was handed the chance to try and get the Clarets back into the top flight of English football.

Kompany transformed Burnley though with his style of play, so it's a real shock that there has been no managers from other European countries linked to the job, given how successful Alan Pace's hire of the former centre-back was.

As far as the British contingent with Championship experience go, Parker would be up there as one of the more appealing candidates in terms of promotion experience, but Burnley shouldn't go down this route - a young, European coach would fit better with the current Clarets squad.