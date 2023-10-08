Highlights Burnley are interested in signing Sunderland center-back Dan Ballard, who has impressed with his performances.

Burnley are interested in Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard after his impressive performances for the Championship side.

Who is Dan Ballard?

The 24-year-old, who has won 15 caps for Northern Ireland, came through the ranks at Arsenal, but he understandably found game time hard to come by with the Londoners.

Therefore, he went out on loan to get minutes, with Ballard impressing at Blackpool before enjoying another productive loan with Millwall in the 2021/22 campaign.

That prompted interest from several second tier sides, and it was Sunderland who won the race to sign the defender in June last year.

Ballard’s form attracts interest from Burnley

Since arriving on Wearside, Ballard has been a key figure for Tony Mowbray’s side, which included helping them to the play-offs last season.

And, it’s been more of the same in the opening months of this season, with Ballard playing every game to help Sunderland to fourth position at this early stage.

It appears Sunderland could have a battle to keep Ballard at the Stadium of Light though, as Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that he is on the radar of Burnley.

The update states that the Clarets are keeping a watching brief on the centre-back at the moment, ahead of the January transfer window when they may make a move.

How much would Dan Ballard cost?

Let’s just say this is not going to be an easy deal for Burnley to do, especially if they do try to sign Ballard in the January window.

He has already been recognised for his good form by Sunderland, with Ballard having signed a contract back in August that ties him to the club until the summer of 2027. So, they are under no pressure whatsoever to cash in.

Of course, there’s a high possibility that Mowbray’s men will be in the play-off picture come January as well, and we all know the riches that promotion brings.

With that in mind, it could take a truly ridiculous offer to sign Ballard in the New Year, although it could be a different story if Sunderland miss out on promotion in the summer, but you would imagine Burnley would need to stay in the Premier League for that to be an appealing option to the player.

A crazy offer in a couple of months can’t be ruled out as Burnley battle to survive, but Sunderland will be in a relaxed position over Ballard as they have protected him as an asset, and he continues to play a vital role on the pitch.

What next for Sunderland?

It was a very disappointing day for Sunderland on Saturday, as they were hammered 4-0 by rivals Middlesbrough, although Dan Neil’s controversial red card at 0-0 obviously changed the game.

In the bigger picture, the Black Cats are in the play-offs after 11 games, and whilst the gap to the top two is probably more than they would’ve wanted, the reality is Leicester and Ipswich are setting a ridiculous pace at the moment.

So, Sunderland will be relatively pleased with how things have gone, and they are back in action after the international break with a fixture against Stoke, who are managed by former boss Alex Neil.