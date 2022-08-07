Burnley considering double transfer swoop on European outfit

Burnley are interested in Metz pair Boubakar Kouyate and Georges Mikautadze as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

Vincent Kompany has had to oversee a major overhaul since he was named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor, with several key members of the squad leaving following relegation.

Whilst plenty of new faces have arrived, the Clarets are still expected to be very busy in the coming weeks and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Kouyate and Mikautadze are on their radar.

The former is a centre-back, who Burnley have already had a bid rejected for, is valued at around £10m by the French outfit according to the report, although it remains to be seen whether he is a priority as the club close in on a deal for Sepp van den Berg.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Mikautadze is a striker, where Kompany is keen to strengthen. The Georgian scored one and made one for Metz as they won their opening day Ligue 2 fixture last week.

Burnley have picked up four points from their opening two games of the Championship season.

Can you name which club Burnley signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1. Ben Mee Man United Everton Man City Wigan

The verdict

It’s been a remarkably busy summer for Burnley but the fans are rightly excited about the way Kompany is changing things and the players he is bringing in.

So, they should trust his judgement and the recruitment team, and if he feels these two are what they need, then the club must do all they can to get it sorted.

Whether they will go for Kouyate if van den Berg signs remains to be seen but it’s clear they need attacking reinforcements before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.