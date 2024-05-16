Burnley have reportedly got Coventry City manager Mark Robins on their list of potential replacements for Vincent Kompany, as the Clarets prepare to drop to the Championship after just one season in the Premier League.

Despite the big expectations that were placed on Kompany's Burnley team, who had absolutely smashed the second tier last season, they fell massively short.

Their relegation was confirmed with one game to spare in the 2023/24 league campaign, following up one of the most impressive Championship campaigns ever with one of the more disappointing Premier League ones.

They did manage to give themselves more of a fighting chance than they looked like they would have at one point, with a more respectable run of form in 2024, but it ultimately wasn't enough.

The possibility of relegation was always on the cards, but it was much harder to imagine a scenario where the Belgian wasn't at Turf Moor past the end of the current campaign, given what he'd done in his first season with the club.

That scenario may now become reality, and the Clarets are looking to the second tier for potential replacements for the 38-year-old.

Burnley eye-up Mark Robins as Vincent Kompany replacement

The Clarets are said to have added the Coventry boss to their list of potential candidates to take over from Kompany, if he were to leave this summer.

This news is coming from Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, who said that the Belgian's job is not secure, and that the Lancashire side are looking at who could replace him should the two part ways either by mutual consent or if another Premier League side comes calling.

Ashley Cole, who is currently working as part of the Birmingham City staff as a coach, is also said to be on the list of potential Kompany replacements.

Burnley's decision over who will be their manager next season is supposedly out of their hands as well. Kompany is reported to be considering his future with the club, as top flight teams like Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are reportedly long-time admirers of the former Manchester City captain.

Current Bees manager Thomas Frank is someone that is being currently linked to the Man United job, and if he were to head to Old Trafford, then the dominoes may start to fall - knocking Kompany in their direction and creating a vacancy in the dugout at Turf Moor.

Mark Robins' record as Coventry manager justifies Burnley's interest

The former Man United striker's time with the Sky Blues completely coincided with their rise up the pyramid.

He helped them win promotion from League Two, via the play-offs, in the 2017/18 campaign - just months after getting the job - which was swiftly followed up by promotion to the Championship two seasons later.

Robins led his team to the play-offs in the 2022/23 campaign, where they agonisingly lost on penalties to Luton Town, and City were back at Wembley with Robins at the helm this season for an FA Cup semi-final against Man United, which they were a matter of inches away from winning. Unfortunately, the curse of the Wembley penalties got Robins and his side again.

Regardless of these marginal shortcomings at the home of English football, the job he and his team have done has been incredible, and worthy of interest from the likes of Burnley.

Mark Robins' record in his most recent stint as Coventry manager (2017-pres) Games managed 370 Wins 151 Draws 95 Losses 124 Points per game 1.48 Stats taken from Sofascore

Those numbers don't even factor in his original brief stint as Sky Blues boss where he averaged 1.79 points per game, as per Sofascore.

There's so much to like about him and the way he does things, so it should be no wonder why Burnley are interested. The stats just support what the eyes tell you about him and his Coventry side.