Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was in attendance to watch Brondby keeper Mads Hermansen at the weekend, as the Clarets search for a new number one this summer.

Who is Mads Hermansen?

The 22-year-old has come through the ranks of the Danish side, and he is regarded as one of the top talents in the country due to his performances, which has seen him represent the national team at various youth age groups. Those displays also saw Hermansen earn a call-up to the senior Danish squad over the recent international break, although he didn’t feature.

And, it has been claimed by the Daily Mail that Burnley are keen on the keeper, who has been linked with the likes of Everton and Fulham in the past. They state that Kompany made the trip to watch the stopper on Sunday, as Hermansen’s side were beaten 3-0 at home to Viborg. It was a disappointing result for the team, who now look highly unlikely to finish in a European spot this season, which could increase the need to cash in on their star man.

The report adds that Burnley are considering a ‘big-money’ offer for the keeper, and it’s believed that he will be leaving Brondby in the summer, even though he has a contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

Bringing in a keeper will be a priority for Burnley

Even though Kompany’s men are cruising towards the title, the boss will want to make changes ahead of their return to the Premier League, which could be sealed on Friday. And, bringing in a new keeper seems to be high on the list of priorities.

Aro Muric was brought in from Manchester City in the summer, and whilst he is capable with his feet to play in the way that Kompany demands, the reality is that he hasn’t always convinced in terms of his shot-stopping or his ability to command the area. Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Burnley are considering replacements.

In truth, it’s hard to judge Hermansen given he would be moving from the Danish league to the Premier League, which is obviously a massive step-up. Plus, at 22, he is very young for a keeper, and it’s crucial, as a newly-promoted side, that Burnley have a reliable number one if they are to stay up. So, it will be interesting to see who they go for in the summer, and preparation for the top-flight could be starting very soon for Kompany and Burnley.