While the Turf Moor faithful may not have been thrilled by Scott Parker's football, it is difficult to say the head coach is not doing a good job with Burnley sitting in third place.

Trailing table-topping Leeds United by just three points, it is the Clarets' defence which has earned them praise as they have remarkably conceded just nine goals in 29 matches.

However, this defensive resilience has seen them become somewhat unfashionable at the other end of the pitch, with Burnley scoring 36 goals in the league.

This statistic is made even more damning by the fact they aren't actually creating many opportunities, with their expected figure ranking 20th in the league and their big chances created at 21st. For a team targeting promotion, this just isn't good enough, and ultimately they need a player who will provide for those around them.

With just a few days left of the window, Alan Pace has to be proactive and utilise the money they earned from player sales in the summer. This should see them rekindle their relationship with KRC Genk and target an individual who has been on fire for De Smurfen.

Burnley should be eyeing Jarne Steuckers

Initially, it seemed that Burnley wanted to address this issue by signing Morgan Whittaker, but with Middlesbrough snatching the attacker for £5 million plus add-ons, they were left empty-handed.

This should see them turn their attention elsewhere and following their priority of signing young talented individuals by chasing a deal for Genk's Jarne Steuckers would be a good option.

The 22-year-old signed for the Belgian club in the summer and was linked with a move to West Ham United prior to that.

A naturally gifted winger, Steuckers is now playing for the same club that Burnley signed Mike Tresor from and this relationship should be used again. While the Clarets' number 31 hasn’t quite hit the heights expected at Turf Moor, it’s clear he possesses quality, and they shouldn't let past dealings deter them from pursuing another opportunity with Genk.

A deal may not be straightforward given the previous Premier League interest, but with Parker targeting an immediate return to the top flight, Steuckers could see this as his opportunity to make an impact at the highest level with the Clarets.

Steuckers could bring creativity for Scott Parker

As previously mentioned, creativity has been lacking across the pitch all season for Parker and the addition of Steuckers could be the solution.

This season, the right-winger's statistics have been exceptional, with 70 chances created and an expected assists tally of 9.96. His impressive contributions are further highlighted by 1.76 successful crosses per game and a dribble success rate of 59.1%, making him a potentially valuable asset to the Clarets.

Jarne Steuckers 24-25 Belgian A statistics (FotMob) Appearances 23 Goals 7 Assists 4 Expected Assists 9.96 Chances Created 70 Successful Crosses 38 Cross Accuracy 27.3%

The attacker has also managed to find the back of the net on a regular basis, with seven goals in the league, four of which came from the penalty spot.

These sorts of numbers are comparable to what Tresor was producing during his time at Genk, but Burnley are unlikely to make the same mistake twice, and Steuckers could provide the creative spark that Tresor has so far failed to deliver.

Pace would be well-advised to pursue a deal for the Belgian, and if they act quickly, they could secure a player capable of being the solution to their creative woes.