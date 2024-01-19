Highlights Burnley will not pursue Conor Chaplin in the January transfer window; Ipswich needs to keep him to have a chance at promotion.

Chaplin is Ipswich's top goal scorer, maintaining consistency in front of goal and contributing assists.

Chaplin's departure would be a huge blow to Ipswich as he is a standout figure in the division and provides a significant attacking threat.

Burnley will not be pursuing a move for Conor Chaplin this January, according to Alan Nixon.

The Clarets are battling against relegation from the Premier League this season, but currently sit 19th in the table.

Vincent Kompany’s side is five points adrift of safety, and at risk of going straight back down after earning promotion last year.

Ipswich Town could be going in the opposite direction as the Tractor Boys eye back-to-back promotions.

But Kieran McKenna’s side will need to keep their talisman beyond the winter market if they are to stand any chance of earning a place in the top flight

Chaplin’s importance to Ipswich

Chaplin has been the key man for Ipswich so far this season, with his attacking threat in the final third giving the team a real edge over their rivals.

He is the club’s top goal scorer in the Championship, having made the leap from League One to the second division seamlessly.

Chaplin scored 26 in the third tier as the Suffolk outfit earned promotion last year, also contributing five assists.

This year he has maintained a solid consistency in front of goal, scoring nine from 27 appearances in the Championship, adding six assists.

He has been one of the standout figures in the division, and it comes as no surprise that he has attracted potential Premier League interest.

Chaplin’s departure would be a huge blow to Ipswich, and is the kind of absence that could easily cost them a top two spot.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

With the pressure the team is under from the chasing pack of Southampton and Leeds United, having the 26-year-old’s future under a dark cloud would be an unwanted distraction, so this update is a very positive development.

The two clubs have closed the gap in recent weeks, but McKenna's team still holds a top two spot for the time being.

Chaplin’s impact this season

The forward is the team’s top scorer, ahead of the likes of George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead.

Only Leif Davis has more assists, showing how important he is in both finishing and creating chances.

Going deeper, his statistics from Opta, via Fbref, show how useful he is in other areas of the team’s attack.

He is one of the best in the division on the ball, averaging an impressive 5.97 progressive passes per 90.

The 26-year-old is also good at getting touches in the opposition area, earning a dangerous 3.96 per game.

Off the ball, he also works tirelessly to help the team maintain a resolute defence which is also extremely important to their promotion push.

Chaplin’s biggest strength in defence is earning interceptions, which helps start a lot of attacking opportunities for McKenna’s side.

He is earning 0.79 interceptions per 90, which is among the highest in the division for players in his position.

Overall, Chaplin’s greatest attribute is his ability to get shots.

The forward is managing more than four a game, as well as 3.88 shot creating actions for teammates.

That is a lot of attacking threat for one player to create for one team, making him one of the most dangerous forwards in the entire Championship and a key part of Ipswich’s promotion chase.