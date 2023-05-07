Vincent Kompany has ended any speculation he could leave Burnley by signing a new five-year contract to remain with Burnley.

Kompany has been a man in-demand

The Manchester City legend was only named as the Clarets’ boss last summer, but he has enjoyed a fantastic first season at Turf Moor. His Burnley side has won the Championship title already, and they could pass the 100-point mark with a win over Cardiff City on Monday.

As well as the brilliant results, Burnley have played a stylish brand of football, which is why the 37-year-old has been attracting interest from elsewhere.

It has been claimed that both Tottenham and Chelsea were considering a move for the Belgian ahead of next season, with both London clubs on the lookout for a new head coach.

However, Kompany won’t be taking up either role, as Burnley announced this afternoon that Kompany had signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Kompany explained why he is keen to remain with the club in the years to come.

“Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start - so it also feels right to sign for the next five years. Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step.”

The fixture against the Bluebirds promises to be a memorable occasion as the side will be presented with the Championship trophy in front of a sell-out home crowd after the game.

Major relief for all connected to Burnley

This is brilliant news for Burnley, and it shows that Kompany is firmly on board with the direction the club are going in. He is at a place where he has full support from those above him, and he clearly believes that Burnley can continue to grow and establish themselves in the top-flight.

The interest from Spurs and Chelsea did seem genuine, and you can be sure that it left a few at Turf Moor concerned that Kompany would want to move. But, Kompany knows he is only a few years into his managerial career, and those opportunities will come again if he continues to progress as many expect him to.

Now, this announcement has come at the perfect time, and it will add to the feel-good factor going into tomorrow. Then, it’s about planning for life back in the Premier League, and it’s sure to be a busy, exciting summer, as Kompany continues his journey with Burnley.