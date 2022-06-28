Burnley confirm latest new signing as Vincent Kompany continues transfer business

Burnley have completed the signing of Luke McNally from Oxford United on a four-year deal for around £2m.

An undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs after weeks of talks, with McNally becoming the second League One player to move to Turf Moor in recent days after the Clarets also brought in Scott Twine.

The centre-back’s arrival was announced on the club’s media this afternoon and he will be a welcome addition for Vincent Kompany as it’s an area of the pitch Burnley are weak in.

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have left as their deals expired, whilst there is plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Nathan Collins.

McNally’s move continues his fine recent rise in his career as he had just enjoyed one season with the U’s after moving from Ireland.

The 23-year-old scored four goals in 30 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side and generally impressed with both his physicality and ability to take the ball out of the defence, the latter which he will have to continue to do under Kompany.

Prove you’re a true Burnley fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Clarets strikers

1 of 19 Did John Guidetti ever score a goal for Burnley after joining on loan? Yes No

The verdict

This is another exciting signing for Burnley, who appear to be targeting young, hungry players who are determined to prove themselves at a higher level.

In McNally, they have got a player who was excellent in League One last season and whilst the lack of experience is a slight concern, most will back him to handle the step up with ease.

So, it continues what has been a good few days for Burnley but there’s still a lot of work to be done ahead of the new season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.