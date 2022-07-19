Burnley conclude deal with Celtic for midfielder

Burnley have completed yet another signing during this summer transfer window – but this one isn’t for the first-team.

Instead, the Clarets have strengthened their youth ranks according to Lancs Live, with the club having sealed a deal to bring in Frankie Deane.

The midfielder joins the side from Celtic in Scotland, having never made it into the first-team picture and never really had ample opportunity to get minutes minus for their reserve sides. At only 17-years-old, that doesn’t come as much surprise, but he’ll be hoping that he can eventually get more action in England with Burnley.

Considering his age and the amount of experience he has, this is likely to be more of a deal for the future. The Clarets though clearly like what they have seen of the player for the Scottish giants and have now swooped in to add him to their own youth ranks.

He is likely to get straight into the action for Burnley’s reserve side now and if he does impress, then there is every chance he might get a run out during pre-season. He’s highly unlikely to get a go in the Championship and in the league campaign as of yet but if he continues to pull up trees in the reserve side, then those chances could come.

Either way though, it looks like Vincent Kompany isn’t just content with improving the side’s first-team but also wants to better the reserve side and the youth setup with his signings this summer as well.

The Verdict

Vincent Kompany has done plenty of business so far this summer and this is another signing that won’t make headlines but could be an astute bit of business.

Judging off his showings for the Celtic reserve side, there is clearly some talent there and Burnley clearly think so to have poached him for their own youth team. That’s likely where he will spend the majority of his time over the next few campaigns and if he does well, then there could be a passage through.

It could even lead to loan moves too, which could give him more competitive football. Of course, this is all hyperbole for now and the player is only 17-years-old – and that means he is likely to have to make do with just reserve games for the time being.

Burnley though are doing the right thing by preparing for the future of their side and signing some bright youngsters.